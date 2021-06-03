Police: Man killed in shooting in northeast Columbus

Columbus police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday night on the city's northeast side.

Officers went to a home in the 2300 block of Ridgeway Avenue on a reported shooting just after 11:35 p.m. The area is just north of East 5th Avenue and just west of North Nelson Road.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Michael Keaton shot inside and unresponsive. Keaton was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.

This is the 36th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.