Police: Man killed in shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday night on the city's northeast side.
Officers went to a home in the 2300 block of Ridgeway Avenue on a reported shooting just after 11:35 p.m. The area is just north of East 5th Avenue and just west of North Nelson Road.
When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Michael Keaton shot inside and unresponsive. Keaton was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
This is the 36th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).