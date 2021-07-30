x
Police: Man killed in east Columbus shooting

Officers found Todd Burris II, 41, shot in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were first called to the area of South Chesterfield Road on a reported shooting. When police arrived, officers found Todd Burris II, 41, shot in the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road.

Burris was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m. Friday. 

Police did not provide any information on a suspect. 

Burris's death marks the 123rd homicide in Columbus this year. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). 