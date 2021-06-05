Police: Man injured in Easton area shooting

Police say the victim was shot in his right wrist while sitting inside a blue Dodge Charger.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Easton area.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Alston Street and Easton Loop E. The area is not far from a Macy's department store.

He was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was stable. He's expected to be OK.