Police: Man injured in Easton area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Easton area.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Alston Street and Easton Loop E. The area is not far from a Macy's department store.
The victim was shot in his right wrist while sitting inside a blue Dodge Charger.
He was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was stable. He's expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).