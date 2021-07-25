Police: Man injured after shots fired at vehicle in North Linden

Officials say the victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt after he was shot inside his vehicle and then chased Saturday in the North Linden area in Columbus.

According to police, officers went to the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road around 6 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

A few minutes later, police say a man arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Columbus police say the initial incident started in the 2700 block of Beulah Road. The victim was meeting with unknown people in that area when shots were fired.

The victim fled onto East Weber Road inside his vehicle while being chased by another vehicle.

The man was taken by friends to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is still hospitalized and his condition is stable.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or a vehicle description.

The incident is still under investigation.