Police: Man charged with burglary after being found passed out on vicitm's floor

John Alexander III is facing a felony charge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man found unconscious on the bedroom floor of a Columbus home is charged with burglary, police said.

Police said a man in the home in the 2300 block of Summit Street woke up around 6 a.m. and heard someone breathing heavily.

John Alexander III, 31, was on the bedroom floor unconscious.

Officers were called and they took Alexander into custody.

Police said Alexander appeared to be high on narcotics and he was taken to the hospital for detox.

In Alexander's backpack, officers found handcuffs and zip-ties. They also found a handgun in his pocket.