First responders found the man in a creek off of Alum Creek near James O Casto Park on Old Dublin Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a creek in northeast Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said they received a call around 12:40 p.m.

First responders found the man in a creek off of Alum Creek near James O Casto Park on Old Dublin Granville Road.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.