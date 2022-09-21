Police: Man shot during argument over parking space in north Columbus

Police said the shooting happened on Highfield Drive just before 10:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after being shot during an argument over a parking spot in north Columbus Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Highfield Drive, located west of North High Street.

Detectives said there was an argument about a parking space between two groups. The argument escalated into a fight.

According to police, both groups displayed firearms, and shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Marcus Deloney suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deloney was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.

Police arrested 32-year-old Johnnie Wappner and charged him with murder.

Deloney's death is the 100th homicide in Columbus this year.