Police: Man charged in drug-related incident that sickened 5 kids at Upper Arlington elementary school

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A man is facing charges in connection to an Upper Arlington elementary school student who brought in drugs that caused five children to get sick last week.

On Friday, five children from the Windermere Elementary School were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital because the district said they felt ill after sharing a "non-school food item" during lunchtime.

According to the Upper Arlington Police Division, an investigation found that illegal drugs were brought to the school by a student and shared with several others.

Police said charges are being filed against the suspect, Scott Macre, for endangering children, possession of drugs and obstruction.

Police said a summons was served to Macre to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court.