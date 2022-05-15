Police: Man dies after he was found shot while driving on I-71 in north Columbus

Police are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was found shot while driving on Interstate 71 in north Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police dispatchers said they received multiple calls about a car being driven against the guardrail on I-71 north near Morse Road around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a person stopped to check on the driver and saw the man driving appeared to have been shot.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are looking into where the shooting happened.

As of 1 a.m., police said the northbound lanes of I-71 are closed between I-670 and Morse Road.