Local News

Police: Man dies after falling off scooter in South Franklinton

Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after falling off of a scooter in the South Franklinton neighborhood Sunday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the man, who has not been identified, was riding a Kymco 150X scooter westbound on Greenlawn Avenue at Interstate 71 around 10:25 p.m.

The man fell off of the scooter in front of the on-ramp to I-71 north. It's unclear what cause the man to fall off the scooter.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

