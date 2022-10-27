Police: Man detained in connection to his wife's murder in east Columbus

Charles Rocker, 54, was detained by law enforcement in South Carolina Friday where he fled after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, according to court records.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified a man accused of killing his wife in east Columbus Wednesday.

Charles Rocker, 54, was detained by law enforcement in South Carolina Friday where he fled after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, according to court records. Columbus police have filed a warrant for his arrest.

Rocker was hospitalized for injuries sustained in another incident and police will serve the warrant once he is released.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to a home on an unknown complaint in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive on Oct. 26 just after 6:40 p.m. where they found 58-year-old Lisa Rocker dead.

The caller told police they conducted a well-being check at the home and found the woman unresponsive.

Police ruled her death a homicide.

Rocker’s death is the 118th homicide in Columbus this year.