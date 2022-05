Officers found the man lying in the intersection of East Livingston Road and Courtright Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in east Columbus Monday night.

Police said they received a call about a stabbing around 10:20 p.m. Officers found the man lying in the intersection of East Livingston Road and Courtright Road.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The area around East Livingston Road and Courtright Road is shut down while police investigate.