Police: Man dies after being shot by officer serving warrant in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot by a Columbus police officer in Hilltop early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said they were serving a felony warrant for a domestic violence, assault, and weapons-related incident when they encountered a man. Multiple police entered the apartment, where one officer fired at least one gunshot and hit a man.

Police said they believe there were some witnesses in the area when this happened, but the suspect was the only one in the apartment.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Columbus police said BCI will be handling this investigation.