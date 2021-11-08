Authorities arrest man accused of firing shot at Blendon Township officer

When the officer approached, the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the officer, missing him.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested a man accused of firing a shot at a Blendon Township officer early Saturday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 2:20 a.m., according to a social media post from Blendon Township police.

Police said an officer noticed 29-year-old Shawn Spruill standing by a car parked near the Glengary Shopping Center off of State Route 3 and Dempsey Road. When the officer approached, Spruill reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the officer, missing him.

Law enforcement responded from Blendon Township, Minerva Park, Columbus and Franklin County and Spruill was taken into custody without incident. According to police, no officers fired shots during the arrest.

“Our officer showed great courage and professionalism under fire,” Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said in a post. “He not only protected himself, he protected the life of the person who had just fired a bullet at him.”

Spruill was taken to the Franklin County Jail and is charged with felony assault.