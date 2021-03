The vehicle was stolen just before 9 a.m. from 4545 East Main Street. Police said the vehicle was last seen going south on Hamilton Road.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police is looking for a stolen Whitehall service department vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen just before 9 a.m. from 4545 East Main Street. Police said the vehicle was last seen going south on Hamilton Road.

The 2004 Ford F250 Super Cab has a city tag #0Y4510, "32" on both fenders and a tailgate. There were a mattress and a shovel in the bed.