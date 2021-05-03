Police looking to identify two suspects wanted in shootout in Polaris Fashion Place

Columbus police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shootout inside Polaris Fashion Place Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement was called to the mall around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside the mall.
Columbus police said there was a shootout inside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.
No one was hurt.
Columbus police initially said they knew who the suspects were but have since asked for help from the public in identifying the two suspects.