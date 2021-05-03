Police looking to identify two suspects wanted in shootout in Polaris Fashion Place

Law enforcement was called to the mall around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

Columbus police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shootout inside Polaris Fashion Place Wednesday afternoon.

*UPDATE - 3/4/21 - 9:55pm: Detectives are looking to verify the identities of the two shooting suspects from yesterday’s incident at Polaris Fashion Place. Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Federer at 614-645-4011 or afederer@columbuspolice.org or @OhioCrime 614-461-TIPS. https://t.co/X3OnMM9wdy pic.twitter.com/FUtwozKO36 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 5, 2021

Columbus police said there was a shootout inside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

No one was hurt.