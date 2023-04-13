x
Columbus police searching for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in city's west side

Anyone who has seen Endia Garnes is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 38-year-old woman last seen on the city's west side on Wednesday.

Police said Endia Garnes was last seen in in the area of Hilliard-Rome Road and Roberts Road, but is known to hang out in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Marion Road in southeast Columbus.

Garnes is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 257 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Garnes is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

