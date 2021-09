Police say Marti J. Mizer was last seen three to four weeks ago in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Dublin Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the north Columbus area three to four weeks ago.

Police say 68-year-old Marti J. Mizer was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Dublin Granville Road.

Mizer is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not provide a description for the clothing she was last seen in.