Columbus police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing from the east Columbus area over a week ago.

Police say Emily McVey, 35, was last seen in the area of Bryden Road and Parsons Avenue on July 20.

McVey is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.