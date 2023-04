Police say Jamie Milburn was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Hudson Street on April 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 33-year-old woman who was last seen on the city’s north side on Friday.

Police say Jamie Milburn was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Hudson Street on April 28.

Milburn is described as being 5 feet tall and having blonde hair and blue eyes.