Police looking for missing teen from northeast Columbus area

Credit: Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen from the northeast side of Columbus.

Police say 15-year-old Brayden Grace was last seen leaving from the 900 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Grace was being treated for mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, according to officers.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black Ohio State sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Police say Grace is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.