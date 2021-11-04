Police looking for missing teen from northeast Columbus area

Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen from the northeast side of Columbus.
Police say 15-year-old Brayden Grace was last seen leaving from the 900 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Grace was being treated for mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, according to officers.
He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black Ohio State sweatshirt and white sneakers.
Police say Grace is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.