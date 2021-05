Isabella Stevenson has been missing since Monday and was last seen with her non-custodial mother.

Columbus police are looking for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen with her non-custodial mother.

Columbus police said Isabella Stevenson has been missing since Monday and was last seen on the east side of the city.

She is 4-feet tall and weighs 58 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said while they do not feel she is in immediate danger, they are looking to get her back home safe.