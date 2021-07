Police say Dawn Roe was last seen near Ogden Avenue and Wicklow Road Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman from the Hilltop neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress and black flip-flops.

Roe is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.