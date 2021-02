Nitobri Rushing was last seen in the area of Elim Estates Drive and Wadsworth Drive on Sunday and left her home after arguing with her mother.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from the east side of Columbus.

Police say Nitobri Rushing was last seen in the area of Elim Estates Drive and Wadsworth Drive on Sunday and left her home after arguing with her mother.

Rushing was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans and maroon shoes.

She is 5'5" and weighs about 100 pounds.