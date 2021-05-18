Police looking for missing 1-year-old boy from north Columbus

Zakai Burns, 1, has brown hair, brown eyes, is two feet tall, and weighs 25lbs. He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon picture

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A one-year-old boy is missing from the north end of Columbus and was last seen on Monday, according to police.

Zakai Burns, 1, was last seen leaving in a white four-door sedan with a relative, Janiquia Clev, from the 1000 block of Loretta Ave. Clev did not have permission to take him, police said.

Burns has brown hair, brown eyes, stands about two feet tall, and weighs 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon character on the front, police said.