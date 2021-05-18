x
Police looking for missing 1-year-old boy from north Columbus

Zakai Burns, 1, has brown hair, brown eyes, is two feet tall, and weighs 25lbs. He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon picture
Credit: Zakai Burns, Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A one-year-old boy is missing from the north end of Columbus and was last seen on Monday, according to police.

Zakai Burns, 1, was last seen leaving in a white four-door sedan with a relative, Janiquia Clev, from the 1000 block of Loretta Ave. Clev did not have permission to take him, police said.

Credit: Janiquia Clev, Columbus Division of Police

Burns has brown hair, brown eyes, stands about two feet tall, and weighs 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon character on the front, police said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Burns or Clev, please contact the Columbus Police. 