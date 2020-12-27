Police looking for burglar who stole $5,000 worth of items from Hilliard home

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary that took place earlier this month.
On Dec. 7, police say a man broke into a home in Hilliard and stole more than $5,000 worth of jewelry and a credit card, along with other items.
Authorities say the man later used the stolen credit card to purchase items at a Whitehall convenience store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.