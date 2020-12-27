x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Police looking for burglar who stole $5,000 worth of items from Hilliard home

Hilliard police say the theft happened on December 7.
Credit: (Image Source: Crime Stoppers)

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary that took place earlier this month. 

On Dec. 7, police say a man broke into a home in Hilliard and stole more than $5,000 worth of jewelry and a credit card, along with other items.

Authorities say the man later used the stolen credit card to purchase items at a Whitehall convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.