Police looking for 87-year-old man missing from southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — James Willis, 87, was reported missing after he left his home in southeast Columbus and did not return.
Police said Willis suffers from early-onset of dementia. He left his house on Kingsrowe Court in a tan 2014 Chevrolet Malibu at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The car has Ohio plate number GRS1089, police said.
Willis is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Willis was last seen wearing his glasses, a green jacket, blue corduroy pants and black shoes.
Police ask that you call or dial 911 if you see Willis or the vehicle.