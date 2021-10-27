Police looking for 87-year-old man missing from southeast Columbus

James Willis, 87, was reported missing after he left his Columbus home and did not return Tuesday. Police said Willis suffers from early-onset of dementia.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — James Willis, 87, was reported missing after he left his home in southeast Columbus and did not return.

Police said Willis suffers from early-onset of dementia. He left his house on Kingsrowe Court in a tan 2014 Chevrolet Malibu at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The car has Ohio plate number GRS1089, police said.

Willis is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Willis was last seen wearing his glasses, a green jacket, blue corduroy pants and black shoes.