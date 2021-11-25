Police looking for 84-year-old man with dementia missing from north Columbus

Daniel Priedeman was last seen leaving his home around 11 p.m. on Cover Place and Flint Run Place just east of U.S. Route 23, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 84-year-old man who suffers from dementia and went missing from north Columbus Wednesday night.

Daniel Priedeman was last seen leaving his home around 11 p.m. on Cover Place and Flint Run Place just east of U.S. Route 23, according to police.

Priedeman was last seen wearing a white OSU T-Shirt and tan pants. He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 315 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said he may be driving a 2012 white Honda SUV with an Ohio Plate # FEE 8052.