Police looking for missing 69-year-old man in Pickaway County

Virgil Norris Johnson walked away from his residence and has been missing since Monday at 1 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a 69-year-old man who left his home Monday at 1 a.m. and is traveling on foot pushing a dolly.

Virgil Norris Johnson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. He has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck.

Law enforcement reported that Johnson suffers from several medical conditions, including PTSD, paranoia, schizophrenia and epilepsy which require medications.

Johnson is suicidal and may be armed with a knife.