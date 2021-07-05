Police looking for 58-year-old man missing from north Columbus

Allen Johnson Jr. was reported missing on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old man.

Police said Allen Johnson Jr. was reported missing from the area of North High Street and Broad Meadows Boulevard in north Columbus on Monday.

Johnson is developmentally disabled and was last seen around 5:30 a.m.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 198 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.