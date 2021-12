Kevionte Wood left his home Christmas morning around 11:10 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from his home in east Columbus.

According to police, Kevionte Wood left his home in the area of Wadsworth Drive and Elim Estates Drive around 11:09 a.m.

Wood has black hair, brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweatsuit.

Anyone with information about Wood's location is asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.