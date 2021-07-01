Police looking for 12-year-old girl with ADHD missing from west Columbus

Cynthia Anna Aagard was last seen at her home on Privilege Drive around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after she was told to run laps around her house. Aagard has ADHD.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 12-year-old girl with ADHD who went missing from west Columbus Wednesday evening.

Cynthia Anna Aagard was seen at her home on Privilege Drive around 7:15 p.m. She was told to run laps around her house and has not been seen since.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. they found her bike at Franks Park at 3033 Frazelle Park.

Aagard was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt with black and red pants with a Christmas design. Her hair was in a large afro hairstyle. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.