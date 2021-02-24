Police safely locate missing man from Grove City area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE
Grove City Police say Robert Peoples was safely located Wednesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are asking for help locating a man missing from the Grove City area Wednesday morning.
Grove City Police say 87-year-old Robert Peoples left his home on Bryan Circle around 3:30 a.m. and did not return.
Peoples suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his safety.
Police say he may be driving a white Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plates HVC8846.
Peoples is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on Peoples's whereabouts is asked to call Grove City Police at 614-875-6549.