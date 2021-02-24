Police safely locate missing man from Grove City area

Grove City Police say 87-year-old Robert Peoples was safely located Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking for help locating a man missing from the Grove City area Wednesday morning.

Grove City Police say 87-year-old Robert Peoples left his home on Bryan Circle around 3:30 a.m. and did not return.

Peoples suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

Police say he may be driving a white Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plates HVC8846.

Peoples is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds.