Police: Loaded gun found in 13-year-old student’s locker at Columbus school

The student was arrested and is facing a charge of conveying deadly weapons into a school safety zone.
Credit: Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old student was arrested after a loaded gun was found inside the student’s locker at a Columbus City School on Monday.

The incident happened at South High School on Ann Street, according to a district spokesperson. 

Another student reported to the principal about seeing the gun in the 13-year-old student’s locker. Police said the principal opened the locker and found the 9 mm pistol in their bookbag.

The student was arrested and is facing a charge of conveying deadly weapons into a school safety zone.

The school was put into lockdown while school personnel investigated.

The district said the student will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion.

