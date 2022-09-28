Police: Large fight led to shooting that injured 5 at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club

The shooting happened at the Doll House on Karl Court around 2:40 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV.

The reported shooting happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police said people were leaving the club when an argument started and eventually became a large fistfight.

Police said one person then pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times, hitting the victims in the feet and legs.

Police said a man was taken to Riverside Hospital and his condition was described as stable. Police added that three of the other victims drove themselves to the same hospital and no serious injuries were reported.

Two men who were shot are 22 years old and another is 27, according to police. About 25 people were at the nightclub when shots were fired.