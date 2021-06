The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a juvenile male was injured in an accidental shooting Sunday night on the city's north side.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 5700 block of Forest Hills Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was shot by an older juvenile male.

The boy who was shot was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to police.