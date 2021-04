Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Galloway Road and West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police say a juvenile is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in west Columbus early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.