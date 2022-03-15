Columbus police issue warning about scammer posing as Social Security agent

Columbus police are warning the public about a potential fraud scheme.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is warning the public about a potential fraud scheme.

According to police, a victim reported they received a phone call from an Agent Jason Riley with the Social Security Administration.

The agent told the victim their social security number had been implicated in a money laundering and trafficking in cocaine investigation.

Police say the victim then asked the agent for verification and sent them a photo showing a badge and ID.

The agent informed the victim their bank accounts and social security number would be frozen and money confiscated in the next two hours. The victim was then advised to withdraw their money and place it into "Government Approved Cards."

The agent said the cards were Target gift cards and the money would be safe on those until their meeting at the Social Security Office the next day where the cards would be exchanged for cashier’s checks.

The victim told police they purchased the gift cards, holding back some money. The agent then requested the card numbers to register them with a report, but the victim got suspicious and said they would turn them over at their meeting in person.

Police say the agent then got frustrated insisting they be given the card numbers. The victim requested a call back number to confirm the agent’s identity.

The agent said they would have the local police call them back. The victim then received a call from a number appearing to be the Ohio State University Police Department.

According to police, the victim was not convinced, hung up and called the police directly. The dispatcher informed them they were being scammed.