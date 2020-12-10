Police investigating suspicious death as homicide in Franklinton

Authorities were called around 1:45 a.m. in the alleyway of Sullivant Avenue and Dana Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a body was found in the Franklinton area Monday morning.

Authorities were called around 1:45 a.m. in the alleyway of Sullivant Avenue and Dana Avenue.

Dispatchers told 10TV the person was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m.

Police are investigating this death as a homicide but have not determined how the person died.

The coroner's office and the Accident Investigation Unit are both on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.