Police investigating suspicious death as homicide in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a body was found in the Franklinton area Monday morning.
Authorities were called around 1:45 a.m. in the alleyway of Sullivant Avenue and Dana Avenue.
Dispatchers told 10TV the person was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m.
Police are investigating this death as a homicide but have not determined how the person died.
The coroner's office and the Accident Investigation Unit are both on the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
