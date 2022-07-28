Police investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire

x
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating after a fire broke out at a barbershop early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just before 3:50 a.m. at Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, located at 6533 East Livingston Avenue, according to the Truro Township Fire Department.

Witnesses told firefighters that someone threw something through the window of the barbershop.

No injuries have been reported. The fire remains under investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

