Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Columbus

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Columbus.

Officers went to the 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue just after 1:50 a.m. on an unknown complaint.

When police arrived, they talked with a caller who said he had just come back to his apartment, and found an unknown man lying on the floor inside bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was 33-year-old Dustin Lacey. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m.

This is the 103rd homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.