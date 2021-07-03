Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Columbus.
Officers went to the 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue just after 1:50 a.m. on an unknown complaint.
When police arrived, they talked with a caller who said he had just come back to his apartment, and found an unknown man lying on the floor inside bleeding from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was 33-year-old Dustin Lacey. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m.
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
This is the 103rd homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).