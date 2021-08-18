Police investigating carjacking in southeast Columbus

Police said calls came in after 1:20 p.m. of a crash at Petzinger Road and College Avenue.

BEXLEY, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking in the city's southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a man carjacked a nearby driver to leave the scene. Police did not provide any information on any injuries.

The suspect was last seen in the area of College Avenue and Main Street.

Police described the man as being 6 feet tall, weighing 250 pounds and has tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing grey shirt and black pants.