On Wednesday, just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Marion Drive North and found a woman dead inside the home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in south Columbus.

On Wednesday, just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Marion Drive North and found a woman dead inside the residence.

Officers identified her as 64-year-old Belva Copeland.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.