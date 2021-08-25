Police investigating after weapon fired at Easton Town Center; no injuries

Stores in the area were placed on a brief lockdown but have since been allowed to reopen, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a weapon was fired at Easton Town Center on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received multiple calls around 5 p.m. from people saying they heard possible gunshots.

Jennifer Peterson, chief executive for Easton, released a statement saying "at approximately 5:05 p.m., a weapon was discharged in the north district."

Columbus Division of Police Lt. Larry Yates told 10TV that at least one person fired multiple shots outside the mall.

Yates said a shell casing was found at the scene.

Yates said no one was hurt and the person who fired shots left the area in a light-colored vehicle.

Police did not provide any further information on the person's description.