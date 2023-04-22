Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged in connection to Madison County homicide

Police said a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound shortly before 5:45 p.m.

LONDON, Ohio — A teen boy has been charged in connection to a homicide in Madison County, according to the London Police Department.

Nilen Harner, 17, of Springfield was arrested and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Jamie Crim early Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Washington Avenue in London, Ohio, just before 5:45 p.m. following reports of an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, police found Crim suffering from a gunshot wound. Crim was taken to Madison Health, where he later died.

Officers said that he was found by his girlfriend after she had returned home.

According to police, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. A handgun was recovered by police and is suspected of being used in the fatal shooting.

The London Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident.