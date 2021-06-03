Police investigating after child shot and killed in Athens County

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Nelsonville Police in Athens County say a child has died after a shooting.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nelsonville Police officers went to a home on Walnut Street on a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and began performing CPR on the victim until Athens County EMS and the Nelsonville Fire Department arrived and took over treatment.

The child was taken to O'Bleness Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Police and the Athens County Prosecutor's Office have executed multiple search warrants in connection with the incident.

The child's name and age have not been released.

The child's body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.