Police have not released any additional information about the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in the Scioto River in northwest Columbus.

Officers went to the 4800 block of Shire Road East just before 9 a.m.

.@ColumbusPolice are investigating after a body was found this morning in the Scioto River in NW Columbus. A few police cruisers are parked on Shire Rd. A @Hilliard_Police officer who was here earlier told me CPD has boats in the water. @10TV pic.twitter.com/xPBFMsDoYa — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) August 21, 2021

.@ColumbusPolice have put some crime scene tape around this home @10TV pic.twitter.com/IPSRZzqLSy — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) August 21, 2021

Police say the body was found in water near a home. The owners of the home are currently out of town, according to officials.

A neighbor tells me the homeowners have been on vacation, and they have been renovating their home. She says nothing like this has happened around here before. @10TV pic.twitter.com/Po0sXnb2rM — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) August 21, 2021

The name of the person whose body was discovered has not yet been released.