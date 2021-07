Police say a body was found on Sawmill Road near West Henderson Road and Bethel Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday night in northwest Columbus.

According to police, the body was found in the 4600 block of Sawmill Road near West Henderson Road and Bethel Road.

A 911 call was received just before 8 p.m.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.