Police investigating a suspicious death in the Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a home in the Linden area.

Officers were called Tuesday just before 11:55 p.m. to the 1500 block of Republic Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Shortly after midnight, a man was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the man and they don’t have any suspect information at this time.