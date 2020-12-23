Police investigating a suspicious death in the Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a home in the Linden area.
Officers were called Tuesday just before 11:55 p.m. to the 1500 block of Republic Avenue on a report of a shooting.
Shortly after midnight, a man was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not yet identified the man and they don’t have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.