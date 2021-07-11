Police investigating 2 separate deadly crashes on I-270 in Gahanna

Officials say the first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and the second crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating two separate deadly crashes that happened overnight along I-270.

Gahanna Police confirms the first crash happened along I-270 South near East Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. One person died in the crash and three vehicles were involved.

All of I-270 South is back open after being shut down following the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the second deadly crash happened on I-270 North near Hamilton Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. According to OSHP, one person died and two vehicles were involved.

I-270 North at East Broad Street is currently shut down.